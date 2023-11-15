[Photo News] BBQ honored by NYPD

Most Popular
[Photo News] BBQ honored by NYPDBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 14:22
Genesis BBQ Group Chairman Yoon Hong-geun received an official commendation from the New York Police Department for his contributions to enhancing the public safety of 32nd Street in Manhattan's Koreatown, the firm said Wednesday. The Korean fried chicken franchise has been implementing increased security measures at its US branches while offering police officers special discounts to encourage them to visit, which has helped reduce crime in the area. Genesis BBQ currently operates over 250 locations across 26 US states, including in New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Alabama. (Genesis BBQ Group)
