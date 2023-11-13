[Photo News] Hyundai on top again

Most Popular
[Photo News] Hyundai on top againBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 13:53
Hyundai Motorsport's customer racing team BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse scored its fourth win of the season at the eighth round of the 2023 Kumho TCR World Tour, at the Mount Panorama Motor Racing circuit in Australia over the weekend, the South Korean automaker said Monday. Driver Norbert Michelisz crossed the finish line first in Race 2 in his Elantra N TCR to secure his third victory of the season. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
