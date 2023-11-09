[Graphic News] 500 bird strikes reported in past 5 years: data

A total of 500 aircraft incidents involving collisions with birds have been reported in airports across South Korea over the past five years, according to data.

According to data unveiled by Rep. Heo Jong-sik of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the total number of aircraft bird strike cases during takeoff and landing has totaled 500 since 2019. The lawmaker cited data submitted by airport authorities.

Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul and Gimhae International Airport in Busan, accounted for 115 and 112 cases, respectively. Six cases involved aircraft having to return to their place of origin.

The number of personnel tasked with preventing bird strikes stood at 113 at airports across the country. (Yonhap)