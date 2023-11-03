About 70% of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin disease

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
2
Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
-
3
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
-
4
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
5
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
6
[Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture
-
7
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa
-
8
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
9
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
10
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
About 70% of cattle receive shots against lumpy skin diseaseBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 09:57
About 70 percent of the cattle nationwide had received vaccines for lumpy skin disease, officials said Friday.
As of Thursday, some 2.8 million out of 4 million cattle nationwide, or 68.8 percent of the total, have received vaccine shots, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea plans to complete the vaccination program by Nov. 10, although authorities anticipate additional infections down the road as it takes around three weeks for cattle to develop antibodies.
So far, South Korea has confirmed 75 cases of the disease.
The disease, which does not affect humans, is highly infectious, causing skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
-
N. Korea slams US test launch of Minuteman III ICBM
-
Ruling party to request spending boost for research and development