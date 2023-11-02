Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro

    Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
  2. 2

    Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS

    Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
  3. 3

    Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors

    Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
  4. 4

    Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea

    Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
  5. 5

    Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war

    Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
  1. 6

    [Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture

    [Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture
  2. 7

    [Kim Seong-kon] Seven types of abuse in our society

    [Kim Seong-kon] Seven types of abuse in our society
  3. 8

    NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa

    NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa
  4. 9

    Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed

    Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
  5. 10

    CJ Olive Young opens foreigner-focused outlet in Seoul

    CJ Olive Young opens foreigner-focused outlet in Seoul
소아쌤

[Photo News] Merger move

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 17:05

    • Link copied

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines aircraft are parked at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Thursday. The board of Asiana Airlines, Korea's second-largest carrier, earlier in the day decided to sell its cargo business, clearing another obstacle in Korean Air's path to win approval from the European Union's antitrust body for its takeover of Asiana Airlines. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines