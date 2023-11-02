[Photo News] Merger move

Most Popular
-
1
Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
-
2
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
3
Somber palaces, tombs swathed in fall colors
-
4
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
5
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
-
6
[Korea Unmasked] Decoding Korea's 'virtuous' drinking culture
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] Seven types of abuse in our society
-
8
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa
-
9
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
10
CJ Olive Young opens foreigner-focused outlet in Seoul
[Photo News] Merger moveBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 17:05
Korean Air and Asiana Airlines aircraft are parked at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, Thursday. The board of Asiana Airlines, Korea's second-largest carrier, earlier in the day decided to sell its cargo business, clearing another obstacle in Korean Air's path to win approval from the European Union's antitrust body for its takeover of Asiana Airlines. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
S. Korean military detects signs of NK supplying ballistic missiles to Russia