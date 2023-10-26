Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use

    South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
  2. 2

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker

    Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
  3. 3

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity

    Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year

    [KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
  5. 5

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38

    One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
  6. 6

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips

    SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
  7. 7

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion

    Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
  8. 8

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup

    Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
  9. 9

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code

    Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
  10. 10

    S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease

    S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
지나쌤

Ruling party to appoint innovation committee members

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 10:58

    • Link copied

John Linton, the descendant of a US missionary and volunteer during the 1980s democratization movement, shakes hands with the ruling People Power Party leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon at the party headquarters in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap) John Linton, the descendant of a US missionary and volunteer during the 1980s democratization movement, shakes hands with the ruling People Power Party leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon at the party headquarters in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party is set to appoint members of its innovation committee Thursday, four days after the surprise appointment of doctor Ihn Yohan of American descent as its chair.

Political watchers expect the committee to consist of members representing voters less favorable to the People Power Party, such as those from capital areas or young moderate voters, to reflect Ihn's pledge to promote national unity and change within the People Power Party.

The People Power Party began the formation of the innovation committee last week, in a bid to reform the party and gain back trust from voters following its crushing defeat in a local by-election in Seoul.

On Monday, it made the surprise decision to appoint Ihn as the committee's chairman.

The naturalized doctor has pledged to bring about huge changes to the People Power Party. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines