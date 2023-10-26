Ruling party to appoint innovation committee members

Most Popular
-
1
South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use
-
2
Olympic medalist ‘tricked’ by fiance-turned-stalker
-
3
Yoon meets Park, honors father in gesture of conservative unity
-
4
[KH Explains] A look back on Lee Jae-yong's first 'New Samsung' year
-
5
One week into first outbreak, S. Korea's lumpy skin disease cases rise to 38
-
6
SK hynix to boost investment in HBM, DDR5 chips
-
7
Israel launches ground raid into Gaza ahead of expected incursion
-
8
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup
-
9
Constitutional Court rules same-sex soldier acts violate code
-
10
S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease
Ruling party to appoint innovation committee membersBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 26, 2023 - 10:58
The ruling People Power Party is set to appoint members of its innovation committee Thursday, four days after the surprise appointment of doctor Ihn Yohan of American descent as its chair.
Political watchers expect the committee to consist of members representing voters less favorable to the People Power Party, such as those from capital areas or young moderate voters, to reflect Ihn's pledge to promote national unity and change within the People Power Party.
The People Power Party began the formation of the innovation committee last week, in a bid to reform the party and gain back trust from voters following its crushing defeat in a local by-election in Seoul.
On Monday, it made the surprise decision to appoint Ihn as the committee's chairman.
The naturalized doctor has pledged to bring about huge changes to the People Power Party. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul shares make slight recovery after massive fall
-
North Korean hackers tricking users with ‘copycat apps’ disguised as South Korean: NIS
-
Opposition lawmakers allege celebrity drug scandals are part of government coverup