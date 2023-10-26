Ruling party to appoint innovation committee members

John Linton, the descendant of a US missionary and volunteer during the 1980s democratization movement, shakes hands with the ruling People Power Party leader Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon at the party headquarters in Yeouido, central Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party is set to appoint members of its innovation committee Thursday, four days after the surprise appointment of doctor Ihn Yohan of American descent as its chair.

Political watchers expect the committee to consist of members representing voters less favorable to the People Power Party, such as those from capital areas or young moderate voters, to reflect Ihn's pledge to promote national unity and change within the People Power Party.

The People Power Party began the formation of the innovation committee last week, in a bid to reform the party and gain back trust from voters following its crushing defeat in a local by-election in Seoul.

On Monday, it made the surprise decision to appoint Ihn as the committee's chairman.

The naturalized doctor has pledged to bring about huge changes to the People Power Party. (Yonhap)