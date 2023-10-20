'Teenage Mercenary’ leads Korean webtoon sensation in Japan

Most Popular
-
1
Teen arrested for kidnap and rape
-
2
Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
-
3
Kakao faces multiple whammy as CIO arrested
-
4
Yoon vows to bridge health equity gap by backing regional university hospitals
-
5
Biden reaffirms support for Israel, says 'terrorist group' apparently behind Gaza hospital blast
-
6
N. Korea warns US strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
7
China's Xi promises more market openness and new investments
-
8
[Herald Interview] Israel will fight Hamas with every effort to protect civilians: envoy
-
9
[From the Scene] 'If we are needed, we will be here'
-
10
Bedbugs invade Daegu dorm
'Teenage Mercenary’ leads Korean webtoon sensation in JapanBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 20, 2023 - 14:42
Naver Webtoon’s action series “Teenage Mercenary” has achieved the highest transaction volume in the history of Naver Webtoon Japan.
According to the South Korean tech giant’s digital comics platform, the series generated monthly sales of 1.6 billion won ($1.18 million) in September, and garnered more than 300 million accumulated reads from Japanese fans.
Helmed by webtoon creators YC and Rakyeon, “Teenage Mercenary” revolves around Yu Ijin, who lost his parents in a plane crash and became a child mercenary to survive in a foreign land.
The series, which started to serialize in November 2020, was published in 10 languages -- including English, French, Japanese, Thai, Chinese, German and more.
Since its premiere on Naver Webtoon’s Japanese platform Line Manga in 2021, “Teenage Mercenary” became a top-rated webtoon among Japanese readers reaching No. 1 on Line Manga’s best webtoon chart in 2022.
With more than 1.1 billion accumulated reads as of October, “Teenage Mercenary” became one of the company’s most popular global IPs.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea warns US strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
-
S. Korea, US defense chiefs discuss deterrence against NK threats in phone talks
-
[From the Scene] 'If we are needed, we will be here'