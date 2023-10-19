Hanmi Global to host forum on data center construction

South Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Thursday the company will hold the 2023 Datacenter Innovation Forum at Coex, southern Seoul, on Nov. 6.

Via presentations from global companies such as program management service provider Turner & Townsend, British design engineering company Bryden Wood and architectural design company Arup, the forum will review the latest global trends in the efficient construction of data centers.

"Following the emergence of digitalization and artificial intelligence after the spread of COVID-19, data centers are processing more information than ever, and the facility's server specifications, total floor area and construction costs are increasing," said an official from Hanmi Global.

"The forum will aim to provide practical and helpful information to those preparing to launch a data center business by explaining ways to reduce technical trial and error based on (participants') rich experiences," he said.

During the forum, Turner & Townsend is scheduled to give a presentation on the recent trend in construction costs for data centers. Arup will present various design plans for data centers in accordance with global standards under the theme of "Strategies for Success with International DC Clients”, while Bryden Wood will present a data center design optimization plan that will allow for the maximum use of storage capacity.

Anyone who is preparing for the data center business can attend the forum for free, and an online pre-registration for the forum will be available via the Hanmi Global website until Wednesday.