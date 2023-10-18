[김대균의 영어산책] 억만장자(billionaire)들의 명언으로 배우는 영어공부

"You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with."(당신은 당신이 가장 많은 시간을 함께 보내는 5명의 평균치이다)라고 미국의 기업가, 저자이자 동기부여 연사(an American entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker)로 유명한 Jim Rohn (1930–2009)의 명언이다. 맹자어머니가 자식을 위해 4번 이사했다는 이야기도 주변환경이 중요하다는 것을 알려준다. 억만장장들의 명언을 읽고 마음에 드는 문장을 몇 개 암기해보자! 반드시 좋은 일들이 생길 것이다!

1. Warren Buffett (Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway): "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." (가격은 지불하는 것입니다. 가치는 당신이 얻는 것입니다.)

2. Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company): "When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor." (어떤 일이 충분히 중요하면 확률이 좋지 않더라도 그 일을 해야 한다.)

odds:확률, 가능성

3. Richard Branson (Founder of the Virgin Group): "Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again." (실패에 부끄러워하지 말고 실패로부터 배우고 다시 시작하라.)

4. Jeff Bezos (Founder and former CEO of Amazon): "If you decide that you’re going to do only the things you know are going to work, you’re going to leave a lot of opportunity on the table." (당신이 하면 될 성공할 수 있는 일만 하겠다고 결심하면 많은 기회를 놓치게 됩니다.)

5. Oprah Winfrey (Media mogul, actress, and philanthropist): "The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams." (당신이 할 수 있는 가장 큰 모험은 당신이 꿈꾸는 삶을 사는 것입니다.)

6. Bill Gates (Co-founder of Microsoft): "It's fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure." (성공을 축하하는 것도 좋지만 실패의 교훈에 귀를 기울이는 것이 더 중요합니다.)

7. Mark Zuckerberg (Co-founder and CEO of Facebook): "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that's changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." (가장 큰 위험은 위험을 감수하지 않는 것입니다. 빠르게 변화하는 세상에서 실패를 보장하는 유일한 전략은 위험을 감수하지 않는 것입니다.)

8. Larry Ellison (Co-founder of Oracle Corporation): "When you innovate, you've got to be prepared for everyone telling you you're nuts." (당신이 혁신을 할 때는 모든 사람이 미쳤다고 말할 것에 대비해야 합니다.)

9. Steve Jobs (Co-founder of Apple Inc.): "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose." (자신이 죽을 것이라는 사실을 기억하는 것이 잃을 것이 있다는 생각의 함정을 피하는 가장 좋은 방법입니다.)

10. Sara Blakely (Founder of Spanx): "Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else." (모르는 것에 겁먹지 마세요. 그것이 당신의 가장 큰 강점이 될 수 있으며, 확실히 남들과 다른 일을 할 수 있게 해줍니다.)

11. Ray Dalio (Founder of Bridgewater Associates): "Embrace reality and deal with it."(현실을 받아들이고 대처하라.)

12. Jack Ma (Founder of Alibaba Group): "Opportunity lies in the place where the complaints are." (불만이 있는 곳에 기회가 있다.)

13. Reid Hoffman (Co-founder of LinkedIn): "An entrepreneur is someone who will jump off a cliff and assemble an airplane on the way down." (기업가는 절벽에서 뛰어내려 내려오는 길에 비행기를 조립하는 사람이다.)

14. Howard Schultz (Former CEO of Starbucks): "Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical." (남들이 안전하다고 생각하는 것보다 더 많은 위험을 감수하라. 남들이 실용적이라고 생각하는 것 이상으로 더 많은 꿈을 꿔라.)

15. Phil Knight (Co-founder of Nike): "Play by the rules, but be ferocious." (규칙에 따라 플레이하되, 사납고 거칠게 하라.)

16. Michael Bloomberg (Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and former Mayor of New York City): "I’ve always thought that to be a good reporter, you have to bring a healthy amount of skepticism and curiosity to the job." (저는 항상 좋은 기자가 되려면 직업에 건강한 회의론과 호기심을 가져야 한다고 생각했습니다.)

17. Jan Koum (Co-founder of WhatsApp): "It is not enough to work hard; you should also be working smart." (당신이 열심히 일하는 것만으로는 충분하지 않다. 당신은 또한 똑똑하게 일해야 한다.)

18. Larry Page (Co-founder of Google): "Always deliver more than expected." (항상 기대 이상의 것을 제공하라.)

19. Naveen Jain (Entrepreneur and Founder of Moon Express, Viome): "Success doesn't necessarily come from breakthrough innovation but from flawless execution." (성공은 반드시 획기적인 혁신에서 오는 것은 아니다. 성공은 완벽한 실행에서 온다.)

20. Peter Thiel (Co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund): "Competition is for losers. If you want to create and capture lasting value, look to build a monopoly." (경쟁은 패자를 위한 것입니다. 지속적인 가치를 창출하고 포착하고 싶다면 독점을 모색하세요.)