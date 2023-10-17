Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable

Most Popular
-
1
Biden says Hamas must be eliminated, US officials warn war could escalate
-
2
US strategic bomber B-52 to land at S. Korean air base this week: sources
-
3
FSC lays out plan to boost pet insurance enrollment
-
4
Beef prices have soared 100-fold over 50 years : data
-
5
Enjoying Halloween in Itaewon sparks debate online
-
6
S. Korea, US, Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
-
7
Number of deaths in cycling accidents soars
-
8
BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
-
9
S.Korea's largest-ever defense expo to feature KF-21
-
10
Unwind with Korea food, lifestyle docs on Netflix
Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stableBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 19:47
Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, and Fitch has maintained the rating of AA- since September 2012.
More from Headlines
-
Shipbuilders scramble to secure labor force amid booming industry
-
Foreign workers' deaths get weak sanctions
-
Hamas weapons, tactics resemble those of NK: JCS