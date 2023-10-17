Home

Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 17, 2023 - 19:47

Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed South Korea's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook, the finance ministry said Tuesday.

It is the fourth-highest level on the agency's table, and Fitch has maintained the rating of AA- since September 2012.

