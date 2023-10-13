Home

  1. 1

    Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul

  2. 2

    Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party

  3. 3

    Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout

  4. 4

    Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers

  5. 5

    US brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security

  6. 6

    Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by attack

  7. 7

    Kia to expand EV lineup with mass market appeal

  8. 8

    S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash

  9. 9

    K-pop singer calls for efforts to eradicate drugs at audit

  10. 10

    N. Korea threatens to strike US aircraft carrier

[Photo News] 2023 Sea Art Festival returns to Busan's Ilgwang Beach

By Park Yuna

Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 16:26

"Traces of the Waves" by Ari Bayuaji (Busan Biennale Organizing Committee)

The 2023 Sea Art Festival kicks off Saturday at Busan's Ilgwang Beach, running through Nov. 19 under the theme of “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries” to explore the relationship between the sea and humans.

The art festival will see the participation of some 43 artists and collectives from 20 countries, including Indonesian artist Ari Bayuaji, who turns plastic waste from the sea into artwork. He will be unveiling a newly commissioned work for the art festival, "Traces of the Waves," in Busan.

The Busan Biennale Organizing Committee hosts the Busan Biennale and Sea Art Festival in turn every other year. The Busan Biennale is held in even-numbered years.

