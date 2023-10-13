[Photo News] 2023 Sea Art Festival returns to Busan's Ilgwang Beach

The 2023 Sea Art Festival kicks off Saturday at Busan's Ilgwang Beach, running through Nov. 19 under the theme of “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries” to explore the relationship between the sea and humans.

The art festival will see the participation of some 43 artists and collectives from 20 countries, including Indonesian artist Ari Bayuaji, who turns plastic waste from the sea into artwork. He will be unveiling a newly commissioned work for the art festival, "Traces of the Waves," in Busan.

The Busan Biennale Organizing Committee hosts the Busan Biennale and Sea Art Festival in turn every other year. The Busan Biennale is held in even-numbered years.