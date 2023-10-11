[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin to discuss making 1st solo album

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin to discuss making 1st solo albumBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 17:10
A documentary will give fans a glimpse at the making of Jimin's first solo album, his label Big Hit Music said Wednesday.
A teaser from documentary film “Jimin’s Production Day,” released on the day, showed the BTS singer engrossed in working on his EP “Face” in a dimly lit studio.
“Albums cannot be considered simply,” he admitted adding that putting together his solo album helped clarify what he should be doing from now on.
The film will be available on Weverse, a fandom platform, on Oct. 23.
Separately, he confided in an interview with Elle Korea that he not only found out how shy he is but also how much there is for him to do in order to improve.
“I have to be well prepared first before I can tackle with confidence,” said the musician.
＆Team to bring out 1st LP next month
Rookie band ＆Team will drop its first studio album on Nov. 15, agency Hybe Labels Japan said Wednesday.
A logo motion for LP “First Howling: Now” was uploaded on the day showing small cubes building up to a bigger one that spell out “NOW” and the word beams out lights.
The album further expands the narratives the band has created through debut EP “First Howling: Me” and second EP “First Howling: We.”
The forthcoming album comes about five months since the nine-member act brought out the second mini album in Japan and Korea. The EP topped Oricon’s weekly album, weekly digital album and weekly combined album rankings.
Last month, the bandmates marked the first anniversary of their debut with fan showcases in both countries.
NewJeans logs 100m Spotify streams with ‘ETA’
NewJeans amassed 100 million streams on Spotify with “ETA,” said agency Ador on Wednesday.
It is the ninth song from the rookie sensation to hit the 100 million mark on the platform and did so in only 80 days since release. It is one of the three main songs from its second EP “Get Up” and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 81. All three lead singles made the main songs chart.
The single is staying on its Global 200 and Global excl. the US for 11 weeks straight while the mini album ranked No. 64 on Billboard 200. The EP debuted atop the main albums chart and extended the stay to 11th week.
Chungha signs with Jay Park’s agency
Chungha joined forces with Jay Park signing with the management firm he established, according to More Vision on Wednesday.
The songstress debuted in 2016 as a member of project girl group I.O.I before going solo in 2017. She has a series of hit songs including “Why Don’t You Know” and “Love U” under her belt and was planning to release album “Bare ＆ Rare Pt. 2.”
The album release was postponed, however, as she parted ways with agency MNH Entertainment in April after seven years.
She hinted at resuming her career on Tuesday opening an SNS account and uploading several pictures of herself.
More Vision is an agency singer and producer Jay Park set up in March last year.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
