192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attackBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 13:35
A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day.
It is the first flight that has brought South Koreans back home since the conflict erupted Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. (Yonhap)
