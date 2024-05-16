First lady to attend luncheon with Cambodian PM in return to public duties

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Right), alongside his wife, Kim Keon Hee, waves at an airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Dec. 11, 2023, for state visit to Netherlands. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon Hee will attend an official luncheon with the visiting Cambodian prime minister Thursday, the presidential office said, marking her return to public duties after she withdrew in December amid corruption allegations.

The first lady will join President Yoon Suk Yeol, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his wife during the luncheon, which will be held at the presidential office following a summit between the leaders.

The last time Kim appeared in public was in December when she returned with Yoon from a visit to the Netherlands.

She has since maintained a low profile amid allegations she illegally accepted a Christian Dior handbag from a Korean American pastor armed with a hidden camera in 2022. (Yonhap)