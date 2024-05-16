Treasure to release new single ‘King Kong’

K-pop boy group Treasure is releasing a new single on May 28, according to YG Entertainment.

This comeback comes after nine months.

Treasure unveiled a 14-second teaser clip on Wednesday that has “My love is like” written on a typewriter, hinting that the new single will be about love.

Choi Hyun-suk and Yoshi of Treasure took part in writing the lyrics to the single, and renowned K-pop producers including Airplay, Jared Lee and Choice37 took part in composing.

“The single brings out Treasure members’ powerful energy and charisma. With the addition of trendy and unique sounds, ‘King Kong’ will be quite different from Treasure’s previous releases,” said the agency.

Treasure is currently on its second Asia tour, “2024 Treasure Relay Tour Reboot,” which kicked off in Manila on May 4.

Their next shows are in Hong Kong on May 18, Bangkok May 23-26, Kuala Lumpur on June 22 and Jakarta June 29-30.

Treasure is also set to embark on a fan meeting tour in Japan in July.