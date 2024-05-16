Paradise City showcases annual Paradise Super Week

Integrated resort complex Paradise City is offering a blow-out discount and sales promotion period called Paradise Super Week until May 22.

2024 Paradise Super Week, which started Monday, is the resort’s iconic annual promotion allowing its guests to enhance their hotel experience with various benefits and rewards.

This year’s package includes a discount of up to 68 percent for Paradise City resort rooms.

Guests can schedule their stays at Paradise City Hotel, located in Jung-gu, Incheon, until July 14.

The reservations for Art Paradiso -- Paradise City’s luxury boutique hotel line -- and Paradise Hotel Busan can be made until Aug. 31, allowing guests to enjoy discounted room prices during the upcoming summer holiday.

Paradise City Hotel’s one-day (and two-day) package includes free access to its magical night-themed indoor theme park, Wonderbox, spa facility Cimer, a sauna and free breakfast from the resort’s premium buffet, On the Plate.

Art Paradiso offers a discount for its Cimer and Wonderbox facilities.

While Art Paradiso’s Cimer promotion includes admission to Aqua Spa for two people and a body wash and body scrub set, Wonderbox package consists of free passes to Wonderbox for two guests, character-themed hairbands and helium balloons.

Meanwhile, Paradise Hotel Busan in the city’s celebrated Haeundae-gu is offering a wide range of benefits, including discount coupons, free draft beer, a free On the Plate breakfast, 50,000 won ($36.74) in resort money -- which can be used freely at all hotel facilities -- and limited edition Hello Kitty hand cream, depending on the level of the package.

For more information, visit the resort’s official website or call 1833-8855.