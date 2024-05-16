Starbucks Korea to speed up hiring process

Starbucks Korea announced Thursday that the company has introduced a faster hiring process that will halve the time to recruit baristas and workers at its branches.

“The existing hiring process takes around 50 days to recruit new employees, but the new hiring process will take roughly three weeks,” an official from Starbucks Korea said.

According to Starbucks Korea, the new hiring process will be tested at 50 of its branches across the country. The company could extend the adoption of the new hiring scheme after the pilot period, the official added.

Those who apply through the new hiring process can also choose the branch they want to work at between the 50 given branches, the company added.

“Starbucks Korea decided to allow applicants to choose where they want to work after finding that many applicants hoped to choose branches they want to commute to,” the official said.

In the past, Starbucks Korea hired baristas and workers at its branches twice a year and deployed its workers to the branches that asked for recruits.

The new positions opened under the new hiring process are part-time positions that require 25 hours of work per week. Anyone above 18 years old can apply, and those who are hired should have the state certificate for a medical examination of infectious diseases, the company noted.

“Starbucks Korea expects that the new hiring system can increase opportunities for people who want to become baristas at Starbucks Korea. The company will continue to increase efforts to introduce hiring systems that meet applicants’ demands,” said Park Chan-ho, a talent acquisition team lead at Starbucks Korea.