KTO collaborates with K-pop artist for new tourism product

KTO collaborates with K-pop artist for new tourism productBy Lee Si-jin
Published : May 16, 2024 - 16:42
The Korea Tourism Organization hopes to enlist the ever-expanding presence and influence of K-pop in boosting the country’s international arrivals.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KTO launched their first tourism product, which connects K-pop stars' fan meetings with ESG (environment, social and governance) campaigns.
A total of 250 Japanese Super Junior-D&E fans who visited Jeju Island on May 12 were on a new tourism program that combined the K-pop stars' talk shows and performances with plogging sessions. The fans strolled around different areas of Iho Tewoo Beach and nearby tourist areas in northern Jeju Island, picking up trash.
The program included Super Junior-D&E giving out gifts to their fans, a fan meeting and Jeju tourism-themed quiz shows.
In collaboration with the Jeju Tourism Organization, KTO showcased the iconic filming locations of the hit 2023 rom-com series “King the Land,” offering the visitors a chance to enjoy drama-themed photo zones and other displays of the island’s souvenirs.
While KTO’s collaboration with Super Junior-D&E and Jeju Tourism Organization was a success, any new events featuring a K-pop artist’s fan meeting with an ESG activity have yet to be planned, a KTO official said.
