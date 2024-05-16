KTO collaborates with K-pop artist for new tourism product

Super Junior-D&E members Eunhyuk (right) and Donghae present gifts to their Japanese fans after a plogging session on Iho Tewoo Beach, northern Jeju Island. (KTO)

The Korea Tourism Organization hopes to enlist the ever-expanding presence and influence of K-pop in boosting the country’s international arrivals.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KTO launched their first tourism product, which connects K-pop stars' fan meetings with ESG (environment, social and governance) campaigns.

A total of 250 Japanese Super Junior-D&E fans who visited Jeju Island on May 12 were on a new tourism program that combined the K-pop stars' talk shows and performances with plogging sessions. The fans strolled around different areas of Iho Tewoo Beach and nearby tourist areas in northern Jeju Island, picking up trash.