Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist

    Jennie, Stray Kids's Met Gala attendance puts them on 'digital guillotine' blacklist
  2. 2

    Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China

    Korean industries gauge impact of Biden's steep tariffs on China
  3. 3

    Do Korean doctors make too much money?

    Do Korean doctors make too much money?
  4. 4

    Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia

    Another suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested in Cambodia
  5. 5

    Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?

    Is FTC's conglomerate listing a boon or bane for Hybe?
  1. 6

    NewJeans to headline palace show

    NewJeans to headline palace show
  2. 7

    Coupang's Kim Bom escapes chaebol chief designation again

    Coupang's Kim Bom escapes chaebol chief designation again
  3. 8

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon

    Rare mid-May heavy snow warning issued over mountainous areas of Gangwon
  4. 9

    CIO chief nominee to explain allegations at confirmation hearing

    CIO chief nominee to explain allegations at confirmation hearing
  5. 10

    Yoon vows to run country 'rightly' on Buddha's birthday

    Yoon vows to run country 'rightly' on Buddha's birthday
지나쌤

KTO collaborates with K-pop artist for new tourism product

By Lee Si-jin

Published : May 16, 2024 - 16:42

    • Link copied

Super Junior-D&E members Eunhyuk (right) and Donghae present gifts to their Japanese fans after a plogging session on Iho Tewoo Beach, northern Jeju Island. (KTO) Super Junior-D&E members Eunhyuk (right) and Donghae present gifts to their Japanese fans after a plogging session on Iho Tewoo Beach, northern Jeju Island. (KTO)

The Korea Tourism Organization hopes to enlist the ever-expanding presence and influence of K-pop in boosting the country’s international arrivals.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KTO launched their first tourism product, which connects K-pop stars' fan meetings with ESG (environment, social and governance) campaigns.

A total of 250 Japanese Super Junior-D&E fans who visited Jeju Island on May 12 were on a new tourism program that combined the K-pop stars' talk shows and performances with plogging sessions. The fans strolled around different areas of Iho Tewoo Beach and nearby tourist areas in northern Jeju Island, picking up trash.

Japanese tourists participate in a plogging program on Iho Tewoo Beach. (KTO) Japanese tourists participate in a plogging program on Iho Tewoo Beach. (KTO)

The program included Super Junior-D&E giving out gifts to their fans, a fan meeting and Jeju tourism-themed quiz shows.

In collaboration with the Jeju Tourism Organization, KTO showcased the iconic filming locations of the hit 2023 rom-com series “King the Land,” offering the visitors a chance to enjoy drama-themed photo zones and other displays of the island’s souvenirs.

While KTO’s collaboration with Super Junior-D&E and Jeju Tourism Organization was a success, any new events featuring a K-pop artist’s fan meeting with an ESG activity have yet to be planned, a KTO official said.

More from Headlines