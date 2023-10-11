Aespa to return with 4th EP ‘Drama’ next month

K-pop girl group aespa will release its fourth EP, “Drama,” on Nov. 10, according to an announcement by SM Entertainment.

The upcoming album will be led by the titular track “Drama,” and will have a total of six tracks which are expected to highlight aespa’s enhanced vocal and musical talents.

SM Entertainment released a teaser clip for the EP which shows a video projected onto an old building of the members of aespa walking around in black boots, and then one of the members picks up a red toy car.

The latest EP comes six months after the group’s third mini album, “My World,” which was released in May.

Aespa’s third EP saw the group's highest number of album preorders and sold more than 1.69 million units within the first week of its release, breaking the record for a K-pop girl group.

The album also sold more than 2 million copies in just two weeks of its official release.

Aespa took major music charts by storm, including Melon, Genie, Bugs and China’s QQ Music chart, with its title track “Spicy."

The group recently wrapped up its first world tour, the “Aespa Live Tour 2023 ‘Synk: Hyper Line,’” which kicked off in Seoul in February.

Aespa toured 21 different regions around the world to meet with its global fans.

Love from its fans across the world has continued to grow since aespa made its debut in 2020 with its smash-hit single, “Black Mamba.”

As of now, six of the group's songs have landed on the Billboard Global 200 chart, and its albums “Savage” and “Girls” took the top spot on the World Albums chart.

Both online and offline album preorders for aespa's fourth EP "Drama" began on Wednesday.