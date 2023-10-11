S. Korea logs current account surplus for 4th month in August

Most Popular
-
1
Prices for dining out soar beyond inflation
-
2
Korean Air cancels Incheon-Tel Aviv flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict
-
3
Seoul to use AI to enhance public safety on subways
-
4
Bitter clashes expected at final Assembly audit before election
-
5
[Herald Interview] Foreign Minister Park Jin reaffirms confidence in Indo-Pacific strategy
-
6
[Korea Beyond Korea] Korean culture boom fuels interest in Korean studies in Europe
-
7
In S. Korea, Hamas ambush raises concerns over NK surprise attacks
-
8
High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls
-
9
Yoon instructs govt. to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel
-
10
[Herald Review] ‘Because I hate Korea’ tells about agony and happiness of young Koreans here and abroad
S. Korea logs current account surplus for 4th month in AugustBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 11, 2023 - 09:16
South Korea logged a current account surplus for the fourth straight month in August on the back of a widened trade surplus and increased interest income from overseas, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's current account surplus reached $4.81 billion in August, following the surplus of $3.74 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
August's surplus came as the country's trade balance has remained in the black for five straight months and interest income has increased.
The country's goods account racked up a $5.06 billion surplus in August, following a $4.44 billion surplus the previous month.
The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas and interest income, reported a surplus of $1.47 billion in August, following a $2.92 billion surplus in July, the data showed.
But the services account suffered an extended loss in August, reaching $1.6 billion, the data showed. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
'An act of sheer evil': Biden pledges support for Israel after attack
-
Gangseo Ward chief by-election kicks off
-
Yoon's approval rating at 34.2% with parliamentary elections 6 months away