Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 won

Subway fare in greater Seoul rises to 1,400 wonBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 7, 2023 - 11:02
The basic fare for the subway in the Seoul metropolitan area has gone up by 150 won (US$0.11) to 1,400 won starting Saturday, city government officials said.
The adjusted fare was applied from the first trains operating across Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon earlier in the day.
It is the first time that public transportation fares in the capital have been raised in eight years since the last markups in June 2015.
The basic subway fare now stands at 1,400 won if paid by credit or transportation cards and the fares for teenagers and children at 800 won and 500 won, respectively.
The price of a single use ticket is a little bit higher at 1,500 won, considering the operation cost of ticket vendors, according to the city officials.
The price for season tickets for the subway in the greater Seoul area also went up.
The season ticket for the subway operating only in Seoul can now be purchased at 61,600 won and the ticket for the subway operating up to 130 kilometers outside of Seoul at 123,400 won.
Other benefits, including transfer and early morning discounts, will be maintained, the city officials said.
The Seoul city government plans to opt for another 150-won hike in the basic subway fare in the second half of next year to cope with growing transportation budget deficits.
In August, the Seoul city government also raised the basic fare for intra-Seoul buses by 300 won to 1,500 won. (Yonhap)
