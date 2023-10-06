Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency

    Korea to begin experiment with central bank digital currency
  2. 2

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu

    6-year-old Uzbek girl found dead in Daegu
  3. 3

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony

    Actor Park Eun-bin opens 28th Busan International Film Festival’s opening ceremony
  4. 4

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions

    Star lecturers, hagwon probed over buying Suneung questions
  5. 5

    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth

    S. Korea shuts out Japan to inch closer to baseball final berth
  6. 6

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech

    Culture minister nominee warns celebrities to be cautious over political speech
  7. 7

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages

    Seoul offers walking tours in 7 languages
  8. 8

    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones

    Apple under fire for ‘overpriced’ iPhones
  9. 9

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt

    S. Korea, US closely monitoring N. Korea for signs of nuclear reactor halt
  10. 10

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs

    S. Korea's consumer prices accelerate in September on higher oil costs
소아쌤

BOK, BIS, other central banks seek to launch cross-border transaction project

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 6, 2023 - 09:37

    • Link copied

Bank of Korea's headquarters in central Seoul. (Herald DB) Bank of Korea's headquarters in central Seoul. (Herald DB)

South Korea's central bank said Friday that, along with the Bank for International Settlements and other central banks, it will launch a project together to automate compliance procedures and offer real-time monitoring in cross-border transactions.

In a statement, the Bank of Korea said BIS Innovation Hub Singapore Centre, Reserve Bank of Australia, the BOK, Bank Negara Malaysia and Monetary Authority of Singapor will launch a project, dubbed Project Mandala, which explores the feasibility of encoding jurisdiction-specific policy and regulatory requirements into a common protocol for cross-border use cases, such as foreign direct investment, borrowing and payments.

Project Mandala seeks to ease the policy and regulatory compliance burden by automating compliance procedures, providing real-time transaction monitoring, and increasing transparency and visibility around country-specific policies, according to the BOK. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines