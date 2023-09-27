Seoul streets transform to open stage for Seoul Street Arts Festival

Seoul's streets are to become a festive outdoor venue for various street arts, circus performances, dance, multidisciplinary shows and art installations this weekend.

The outdoor performing arts festival organized by the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, known as the Seoul Street Arts Festival, kicks off Friday at Seoul Plaza, along with a Chuseok full moon viewing event.

The opening performance, “Full Moon,” starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, featuring artists from this year’s festival, including B-boy crew Soul Burnz, genre-bending singer Lee Hee-moon and the band Obangsin.

Over the three-day festival, a total of 34 groups across diverse genres, featuring over 170 artists, will fill the streets in colorful performances.