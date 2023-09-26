[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈분명함, 모호함〉

1. murky [mə́ːrki] 탁한, 어두운

‘어둡거나 탁하다’는 의미이며, 비유적으로 전망이 어둡다는 뜻으로도 쓴다.

The analyst's murky statements about the company's growth potential made us reluctant to buy the company's shares.

회사의 성장 잠재력에 관한 애널리스트의 어두운 전망으로 인해 우리는 그 회사의 주식 매입을 망설였다.

● 오랜 가뭄으로 호수의 물은 더 탁해 보였다.

After a long drought, the water of the lake looked murkier.

2. nebulous [nébjuləs] 모호한

‘별구름(성운)’을 뜻하는 nebula와 어원이 같다. 구름이나 안개처럼 뿌연 모양을 불분명한 모습에 빗대어 표현하는 단어다.

I have started researching the differences between eco-friendly and eco- effective design, but my understanding of the subtle distinction is still quite nebulous.

환경 친화적 디자인과 환경 효과적 디자인의 차이를 조사하기 시작했는데 둘 간의 미묘한 차이에 대한 나의 이해는 여전히 매우 모호하다.

● 마케팅 비용을 늘려서 매출을 신장시키겠다는 최고 경영자의 생각은 직원들에게 여전히 모호하게 들렸다.

The CEO’s idea of increasing sales by spending more on marketing still sounded nebulous to the employees.

3. palpable [pǽlpəbl] 손에 만져지는, 구체적인

touch, feel을 뜻하는 라틴어 palpare가 어원인 단어다. ‘손으로 만져지는’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘구체적으로 느껴지는’, ‘가슴에 와 닿는’이라는 의미를 지닌다.

Old tensions between North and South Korea are probably most palpable for soldiers posted along the DMZ.

남북 간 오래된 긴장관계를 가장 구체적으로 느끼는 사람들은 아마도 비무장 지대를 따라 배치된 군인들일 것이다.

● 평양의 거리에서 뭔가가 달라지고 있다는 구체적인 느낌이 들었다.

There’s a palpable sense on the streets of Pyongyang that things are changing.

4. succinct [sʌksíŋkt] 간결한

표현이 간결하고 간단명료하다고 할 때 쓰는 단어다.

The press release contained a succinct 300-word summary of the organization’s many achievements over the past twelve years.

보도자료에는 지난 12년간 그 조직의 성과에 대한 300자 정도의 간결한 요약이 담겨 있었다.

● 직장 상사는 내 보고서가 너무 길다며 좀 더 간결한 편집본을 요구했다.

My supervisor said that my report was too long and asked for a more succinct version.

5. unequivocal [ʌ̀nikwívəkəl] 분명한

un(not)+equi(equal)+vocal(voice)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘동일한 목소리를 내지 않는다’는 뜻에서 유래하여, ‘모호하지 않은’, ‘분명한’이라는 뜻을 지니게 되었다. 의견을 분명히 말한다고 할 때 쓰는 단어다.

Due to the controversial nature of the administration's sunshine policy proposal, it did not receive unequivocal support from the public.

그 성격에 대해 찬반이 분분해서, 정부의 햇볕 정책은 국민들로부터 확실한 지지를 받지 못했다.

● 나는 그에게 사업파트너일 뿐 여자친구가 아니라고 분명히 말했다.

I told him unequivocally that I was simply a business partner, not his girlfriend.

6. veneer [vəníər] 겉치장, 허식

‘베니어 합판’의 ‘베니어’는 영어 veneer에서 온 말이다. 겉으로만 근사하게 보일 뿐 속에는 다른 모습을 감추고 있다고 할 때 쓰는 단어다.

Ulterior motives often lurk beneath the veneer of legitimate criticism.

합당한 비판이라는 겉모습 속에 다른 의도가 숨어 있기도 한다.

● 엄청난 불평등으로 분열되어 있는 사회가 민족주의라는 포장에 싸여 있다.

A society divided by massive inequality is cloaked by the veneer of nationalism.

〈품질의 좋고 나쁨, 수준의 높고 낮음〉

1. authentic [ɔːθéntik] 진짜 같은

‘권위’라는 뜻의 authority와 어원이 같으며, genuine이나 original처럼 ‘정통’, ‘진짜 같음’을 표현할 때 쓰는 단어다.

We enjoy eating the authentic Sicilian pizza at Armano's, as the head chef used to live in Sicily.

수석 조리사가 시칠리아에 살았기 때문에, 아르마노스에서는 정통 시칠리아 피자를 즐길 수 있다.

● 그 영화는 한국전쟁 장면에 대한 실감나는 재현으로 유명하다.

The movie is famous for its authentic reproduction of scenes from the Korean War.