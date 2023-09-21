[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The exhibit highlights what people of different cultures do ------- historical holidays, particularly independence day.

(A) commemorate

(B) commemorated

(C) to commemorate

(D) commemoration

해석

그 전시회는 다양한 문화권의 사람들이 특히 독립 기념일과 같은 역사적 공휴일을 기념하기 위해 하는 일을 조명한다.

해설

to부정사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 필수 성분을 모두 갖춘 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 주어와 동사가 없는 거품구이므로 수식어 거품구를 이끌 수 있는 분사 (B), to부정사 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘역사적 공휴일을 기념하기 위해 하는 일을 조명한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 목적을 나타내는 to부정사 (C) to commemorate가 정답이다.

어휘

highlight ~을 조명하다 independence day 독립 기념일 commemorate ~을 기념하다, 축하하다

2. Mike Johnson's oral presentations are always ------- given, and this is because of his many years of experience in public speaking.

(A) flawless

(B) flawlessness

(C) flawlessly

(D) flawed

해석

Mike Johnson의 구두 발표는 언제나 완벽하게 이루어지는데, 이는 그가 지닌 다년간의 대중연설 경험 덕분이다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 be동사(are)와 p.p.(given) 사이에 있으므로, 빈칸은 p.p.를 꾸며주는 부사 자리이다. 따라서 부사 (C) flawlessly(완벽하게)가 정답이다. 형용사 (A)와 (D), 명사 (B)는 부사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

give an oral presentation 구두 발표를 하다 public speaking 대중연설, 공개 연설

3. The annual report must be completed before the end of the year to give the printer ------- time to produce copies for distribution.

(A) gradual

(B) sufficient

(C) credible

(D) lingering

해석

연례 보고서는 인쇄소가 배포용 사본을 제작할 충분한 시간을 주기 위해 반드시 올해가 끝나기 전에 완료되어야 한다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘연례 보고서는 인쇄소가 배포용 사본을 제작할 충분한 시간을 주기 위해 올해가 끝나기 전에 완료되어야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘충분한’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) sufficient가 정답이다.

어휘

annual report 연례 보고서 distribution 배포, 배부 gradual 점진적인 credible 믿을 수 있는 lingering 오래 쓰는

정답

(C) / (C) / (B)

