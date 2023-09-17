Inaugural traditional music orchestra festival to kick off in October

Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, (first in left, front row) speaks during a press conference held for the 2023 Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Eight Korean traditional music orchestras from across the country will come together for a gugak festival next month.

The inaugural “Korean Traditional Music Orchestra Festival” is to kick off ahead of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the first Korean traditional music orchestra, the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Orchestra, which was officially established in March 1965. The festival aims to become an annual event.

While there are many forms of K-culture that are thriving, traditional music has yet to enjoy such broad popularity, said Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, during a press conference held on Wednesday.

"We must act now while the first generation that initiated Korean traditional music orchestras is still here," Ahn said.

The history of Korean traditional music orchestras goes back to the establishment of the Seoul Metropolitan Traditional Music Orchestra in 1965. It enjoyed significant popularity in the 1980s and 1990s but experienced a slowdown in the 2000s. Recently, it has regained momentum as young Korean traditional musicians have received attention.