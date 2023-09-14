[Coffee Klatch] Time travel to 1920s cafe scene at Coffee Hanyakbang

There are many places in Seoul where history stays alive. With a focus on retaining the original structure and exterior, the former gas stations, public baths or shuttered banks and schools grab attention for their unique mood and satisfy a thirst for new temporal and spatial experiences.

Walk down an old narrow alley between the skyscrapers of Euljiro in central Seoul and one may encounter a hospital from the Joseon era, known as Hyeminseo. Heo Jun, a Korean physician who was also the chief physician of the royal hospital in the court of King Seonjo and King Gwanghae, is known to have lived here his whole life.

Some 560 years since its establishment, Hyeminseo has transformed into a coffeehouse and bakery. But the mood remains that of yesteryear, thanks to Kang Yoon-seok, the owner of Coffee Hanyakbang. "Hanyakbang" brings together its past and the present, meaning "herbal medicine shop."

According to Kang, who renovated the old structure and opened the coffee shop 10 years ago, the mood here is fixed to the 1920s, an era of influx of Western culture.

“I’ve always wanted to keep the congenial atmosphere of the old alleys in Seoul, like the areas near Pimatgol. I felt very sorry to see so many places lose their originality in the name of redevelopment,” said Kang, adding that he saw the potential of many places with history that could be born again with a unique mood.