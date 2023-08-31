[Coffee Klatch] Indulge in buttery croissants and decadent coffees at Teddy Beurre House

Yongridangil is a trendy street near Yongsan Station that is well-known among food lovers for its abundance of exotic eateries and atmospheric cafes.

Tucked away in a corner of Yongridangil are two stores run by chef Kim Hoon -- Sam Sam Sam, an American homestyle eatery, and Teddy Beurre House, a European-style bakery -- both of which have quickly made a name for themselves in Seoul's food scene.

Chef Kim chose a teddy bear and a croissant as the main concept of Teddy Beurre House to appeal to a wide variety of visitors. To cater to Korean bread lovers’ preference for crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside baked goods, Kim visited more than a hundred bakeries in Europe. Kim decided to present a selection of French pastry classics, while also weaving in some innovation here and there, curating a unique selection that can only be found at Teddy Beurre House.

The cafe's visually pleasing and delicious bestsellers include the castella croissant, the pistachio kouign-amann and krungji -- a flattened sugar-coated croissant that resembles Korean nurungji (scorched rice).

The pistachio kouign-amann, in particular, is a must try, with a crispy pastry crust and a thin layer of pistachio cream spread inside. All of Teddy Beurre House's pastries, including their croissants, kouign-amanns, fruit-filled tarts, Danishes and banoffee choux are baked on-site every day, using premium butter and flour.