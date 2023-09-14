Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support

    Kim, Putin meet at Russian spaceport, pledge support
  2. 2

    Rail strike set to begin Thursday

    Rail strike set to begin Thursday
  3. 3

    Seoul plans more tourist-friendly landscape by 2026

    Seoul plans more tourist-friendly landscape by 2026
  4. 4

    Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality

    Yoon picks new ministers of defense, culture, gender equality
  5. 5

    Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?

    Kim-Putin summit at Russian space center: What does it mean?
  6. 6

    6 in 10 view chaebol favorably: FKI survey

    6 in 10 view chaebol favorably: FKI survey
  7. 7

    [Herald Interview] Directors say ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ asks us all to self-reflect

    [Herald Interview] Directors say ‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ asks us all to self-reflect
  8. 8

    Huge death toll from Libyan storm expected to climb

    Huge death toll from Libyan storm expected to climb
  9. 9

    Seoul to subway maps to get revamp for foreigners, visually impaired

    Seoul to subway maps to get revamp for foreigners, visually impaired
  10. 10

    [Graphic News] S. Korea’s total rice paddy area down in 2023

    [Graphic News] S. Korea’s total rice paddy area down in 2023
피터빈트
guam

DS Dansuk to finish new biodiesel refinery next year

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Sept. 14, 2023 - 15:21

    • Link copied

DS Dansuk executives, including CEO Han Seung-uk (center), celebrate the groundbreaking of its new HVO refinery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (DS Dansuk) DS Dansuk executives, including CEO Han Seung-uk (center), celebrate the groundbreaking of its new HVO refinery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (DS Dansuk)

Resource recycling company DS Dansuk held the groundbreaking ceremony of its new Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil refinery in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday, the firm said Thursday.

Aiming to finish the construction by next July, the second-generation biodiesel refinery is an extension of the company’s first biodiesel plant in Pyeongtaek. DS Dansuk will invest 35.7 billion won ($27 million) in the construction, the company said.

The ceremony was attended by about 70 employees, including CEO Han Seung-uk.

Once completed, the HVO refinery can produce about 30,000 metric tons of fuel per year while reducing manufacturing and construction costs.

“Starting with the groundbreaking ceremony, we are gaining a foothold in our ultimate goal to construct a refinery producing 50,000 tons of HVO in the next two years,” said Han.

“Adding to our achievement on biodiesel exports, we will continue to secure our presence as the nation’s leading resource recycling firm.”

Amid the ongoing changes in the biodiesel industry, DS Dansuk has also jumped on the HVO bandwagon.

While the traditional first-generation biodiesel has lower quality than regular diesel, the Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil is a fully renewable drop-in diesel alternative that can also be mixed with regular diesel.

Separately, DS Dansuk added it is also boosting high-value-added sectors such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

More from Headlines