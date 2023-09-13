[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V sweeps Oricon chart with solo music

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS placed his first solo album “Layover” atop the Oricon weekly digital album chart published Wednesday. The six-track EP was rolled out last week, with “Slow Dancing” from the album also topping Oricon's daily digital single ranking. The EP sold over 1.67 million copies on the day of release, breaking the first-week sales record for a K-pop release in a single day. This dethrones bandmate Jimin’s solo album “Face,” which shifted 1.45 million copies in its first week. The EP topped the iTunes albums charts in 65 regions and the main track hit No. 1 in 75. “Slow Dancing” entered Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 11. Ateez tops 100m views with ‘Bouncy’ music video

(Credit: KQ Entertainment) (Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez amassed 100 million views with the music video for “Bouncy,” according to agency KQ Entertainment Wednesday. It is the band’s second video to reach the milestone on YouTube, after that of “Wonderland,” main track from its first studio album “Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action.” “Bouncy (K-Hot Chili Peppers)” fronted its ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” that was released in June. The EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, a record for the eight-piece act, and stayed on the main albums chart for five weeks in a row. The album also made the top 10 on the UK’s official albums chart and topped Oricon’s weekly album ranking. Meanwhile, the band is hold a concert in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, the final gig of its Asia tour. Twice to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with fan meet

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will mark its eighth anniversary with a fan meet in Seoul, label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday. The group will greet fans twice in Seoul on Oct. 21 under the title “Once Again” and the second live event will be broadcast online as well. The group is in the middle of the European leg of its international tour. This is the first time it has toured the continent and the nine members went live in London and Paris last week. They will hop over to Berlin on Wednesday before moving to Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 23. Separately, the group’s 12th EP, “Ready To Be,” made Rolling Stone's list of the year's best albums so far. The EP was the only album from a K-pop girl group. iKON’s Bobby announces solo gig next month

(Credit: 143 Entertainment) (Credit: 143 Entertainment)