[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V sweeps Oricon chart with solo music

[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V sweeps Oricon chart with solo musicBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 13, 2023 - 16:47
V of BTS placed his first solo album “Layover” atop the Oricon weekly digital album chart published Wednesday.
The six-track EP was rolled out last week, with “Slow Dancing” from the album also topping Oricon's daily digital single ranking.
The EP sold over 1.67 million copies on the day of release, breaking the first-week sales record for a K-pop release in a single day. This dethrones bandmate Jimin’s solo album “Face,” which shifted 1.45 million copies in its first week.
The EP topped the iTunes albums charts in 65 regions and the main track hit No. 1 in 75. “Slow Dancing” entered Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 11.
Ateez tops 100m views with ‘Bouncy’ music video
Ateez amassed 100 million views with the music video for “Bouncy,” according to agency KQ Entertainment Wednesday.
It is the band’s second video to reach the milestone on YouTube, after that of “Wonderland,” main track from its first studio album “Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action.”
“Bouncy (K-Hot Chili Peppers)” fronted its ninth EP “The World Ep. 2: Outlaw” that was released in June. The EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, a record for the eight-piece act, and stayed on the main albums chart for five weeks in a row. The album also made the top 10 on the UK’s official albums chart and topped Oricon’s weekly album ranking.
Meanwhile, the band is hold a concert in Manila, Philippines, Saturday, the final gig of its Asia tour.
Twice to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with fan meet
Twice will mark its eighth anniversary with a fan meet in Seoul, label JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
The group will greet fans twice in Seoul on Oct. 21 under the title “Once Again” and the second live event will be broadcast online as well.
The group is in the middle of the European leg of its international tour. This is the first time it has toured the continent and the nine members went live in London and Paris last week. They will hop over to Berlin on Wednesday before moving to Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 23.
Separately, the group’s 12th EP, “Ready To Be,” made Rolling Stone's list of the year's best albums so far. The EP was the only album from a K-pop girl group.
iKON’s Bobby announces solo gig next month
Bobby of iKON is gearing up to come back as a solo performer, agency 143 Entertainment announced Tuesday.
He will hold a concert in Seoul on Oct. 15, his first standalone gig in Korea. He is also preparing a solo album that is slated to be released on Oct. 10.
The main rapper of iKON dropped his first solo single “S.i.R” in March, his first solo move in over two years, and in May, toured Japan on his own for the first time.
He also has been busy as a teammate as the six-member act’s international tour is ongoing since May. It has performed in seven cities in Asia and four in Europe until last month and will hop around six cities in the US this month.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
