Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years

An underground space located 13 meters below Seoul Plaza will be open to the public for the first time in 40 years, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The 335-meter-long underground space is located right above the tracks of the Line No. 2 subway and right below CitiStar Mall, the first underground mall built in 1967. It also lies in between City Hall Station on Lines No. 1 and 2, and Euljiro 1-ga Station on Line No. 2.

For what purpose the underground space was built is still unknown, but the city government speculates that it was built to connect City Hall Station and Eulljiro 1-ga Station in 1983.

The underground space will be open to the public as part of a tour program every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 8-23. The tour programs will run four times a day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with each tour lasting one hour. For safety reasons, each tour will allow a maximum of 10 people.

A drainage system is also located above the underground space and, due to water dripping from the ceiling of the space, a stalactite has been formed. Visitors will also be able to hear and feel the vibrations of the Line No. 2 subway during the tour.