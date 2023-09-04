Stray Kids ranks second in album sales in US

K-pop boy band Stray Kids has ranked second in the US in terms of album sales so far this year, the band's company, JYP Entertainment said Monday, citing Chart Data, one of the most credible music data sites online. Taylor Swift ranked in the number one position.

Stray Kids' latest release, its third full-length album "5-Star," was the most-sold K-pop album this year, JYP Entertainment added. The group's EP, "Maxident," from last year also landed at the tenth spot of the most popular K-pop albums rundown.

In the overall album sales, "5-Star" also tallied at No. 4, following Taylor Swift's "Midnights" and "Speak Now," and Travis Scott's "Utopia."

"5-Star," which came out in June, placed the eight-piece boy band on the top of Billboard's Artist 100 and Billboard 200 charts. It marked the band's third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard 200, the most important albums chart in the US, following "Oddinary" and "Maxident" from the previous year.

The group is set to make its debut at the ceremony of MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The band will perform “S-Class,” the lead track of “5-Star,” at the event, where it is also set to compete in the best K-pop category with the song.

The group will also take to the stage at 2023 Global Citizen Festival as the event's only Asian artist. The festival is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23 at Central Park in New York City.

Stray Kids is currently in Japan on its first dome tour. Named after the band's third LP, "5-Star," the concert series kicked off in Fukuoka's PayPay Dome last month and took place over the weekend at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya. The band will next perform at Osaka's Kyocera Dome over the coming weekend and at the Tokyo Dome on Oct. 28-29.