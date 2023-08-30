[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ Hyunjin teams up with Troye Sivan

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids’ Hyunjin teams up with Troye SivanBy Hwang You-mee
Published : 2023-08-30 17:22:02
Hyunjin of Stray Kids collaborated with Troye Sivan for a remix of the Australian singer’s recent single.
Sivan made a comeback with “Rush” last month and posted a snippet on TikTok, hinting that an upcoming rework of the song will feature the idol as well as English singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress.
Hyunjin and Sivan met at a fashion show hosted by Versace in Cannes, France in May. Sivan has professed his affection for the performer since then, writing and posting multiple times: “That’s the last time I publicly crush on a K-pop star,” “Anyone know how to reach this man” and most recently, “Wow absolutely love this guy. Would love to sing w him one day.”
The rearranged version of “Rush” will be dropped on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the eight members of Stray Kids left for Nagoya on Wednesday for their concert due this weekend. It is part of their Japan tour that will continue in Osaka and Tokyo.
NCT Dream’s 3rd LP debuts on Billboard 200 at No. 28
The third studio album from NCT Dream, “ISTJ,” hit the Billboard 200 at No. 28, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
It beats the NCT subunit’s previous LP “Glitch Mode” that debuted on the main albums chart at No. 50.
The album “ISTJ” was released in Korea in July but entered the chart dated Sept. 2 as it was rolled out in the US on Aug. 18. The 10-track album sold over 3.65 million copies in the first week, a record for the seven-member act.
The bandmates celebrated their seventh anniversary of debut as a team last week with a livestream. They also joined NCT’s first offline concert with all 22 members in the same week in Incheon. NCT will host four more concerts in Japan: in Osaka on Sept. 9-10 and in Tokyo the following weekend.
Ex-Loona Chuu to debut as solo in October
She signed with the agency in April after leaving Loona. She has been in conflict with then-agency Blockberry Creative and filed an injunction on her contract in 2021. The court ruled partially in favor of her in March last year, but she was expelled from the group and the agency in November for reported “abuse of power.”
Earlier this month, she won the lawsuit against the agency and the exclusive contract was terminated. However, on the same day that her new agency officially announced her pending solo debut, it was also known that Blockberry Creative filed an appeal.
Seventeen sells half million units of Japan best-of album
Seventeen’s first best-of album in Japan sold over 512,000 copies in the first week, according to Oricon’s article published on Wednesday.
This placed album “Always Yours” atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking. It is the band’s tenth time to top the chart and the album is its sixth consecutive album to do so.
The band is the first international artist to sell two back-to-back albums over half a million in the first week, as its tenth EP “FML” logged 552,000 units. The two are the most sold albums from an international artist in Japan this year.
In the meantime, Seventeen will begin touring Japan next week. The tour, titled “Follow,” will bring the 13 members to five cities – Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka up until mid-December. The band will release its 11th EP in late October.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
