A look into next year's budget for welfare, defense

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (right), who doubles as the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, explains a state budget draft amounting to 656.9 trillion won (US$495 billion) for 2024 at the government complex in Sejong, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, on (Yonhap)

Defense

South Korea's Defense Ministry has proposed to raise expenditures by around 17 percent to advance the development of an indigenous three-axis defense system, aimed at countering North Korean missile and nuclear threats and retaliating in the event of an attack.

Total defense spending is estimated at approximately 59.6 trillion won ($45.1 billion), a 4.5 percent increase from last year, according to the ministry.

An estimated 41.8 trillion won is earmarked for expenditures related to force operations and maintenance, reflecting a 4.2 percent on-year increase. The allocation encompasses costs associated with operating and sustaining military equipment and facilities, as well as other outlays like personnel salaries, benefits, training and education.

The budget allocated for "force improvement," aimed at military buildup, is proposed to increase by 5.2 percent, reaching around 17.8 trillion won.

"We are focused on significantly enhancing our core capabilities and asymmetric response including advancing the Korean-style three-axis system to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats as well as establishing an AI-based combat system that integrates manned and unmanned systems," the Defense Ministry said.

Around 7.16 trillion won has been allocated to the three-axis defense system, a substantial increase of 16.8 percent, which is equivalent to 1.03 trillion won compared to the budget of the current year, a senior official said during a closed-door briefing.

The three-pronged defense system consists of the Kill Chain preemptive strike mechanism, Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD), which aims to build complex and multi-layered missile defense shields, and the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR).

Around 3.3 trillion won, 1.57 trillion won and 750 billion won are respectively earmarked for the Kill Chain, KAMD, and KMPR. The remaining 1.54 trillion won was distributed to surveillance and reconnaissance as well as command and control capabilities.

About 650 billion won has been earmarked for acquiring an additional 20 FA-35A stealth fighter jets, in alignment with the Kill Chain strategy. This demonstrates a significant escalation from this year's budget of 18.8 billion won.

In order to adeptly address the shifting dynamics of the future battlefield, the South Korean military also is dedicated to forging an AI-based Manned and Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) framework that includes unmanned reconnaissance vehicles. This initiative is supported by a budget allocation of 213.6 billion won.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Unification Ministry has put forward a proposal for around 1.1 trillion won in total expenditure for the upcoming year, reflecting a 22.2 percent year-on-year decrease, amidst the prolonged inter-Korean stalemate.

The ministry designates roughly 874.2 billion won for the inter-Korean cooperation fund, showcasing a reduction of 27.9 percent from the around 1.21 trillion won allocated this year. Within the fund, the ministry clarified that over 40 percent of the budget allocated for inter-Korean economic cooperation, including projects associated with the now-closed Kaesong Industrial Complex, has been decreased due to the difficulties in advancing these activities.

The remainder of the budget is allocated to other general projects, totaling 234.5 billion won, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the current year.

The primary focus of the overall budget is to enhance public understanding of the human rights situation in North Korea, ensure accurate dissemination of information about the reality of North Korea, and allocate funds for practical resettlement support for North Korean defectors.

Inter-Korean affairs

The Unification Ministry has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to establish the National North Korean Human Rights Center, aimed at amplifying the public's understanding of the reality of North Korean human rights and fostering a nationwide appreciation for values centered around "freedom and human rights."

This center will serve as both an exhibition space and an interactive platform to engage with North Korean human rights issues, while also acting as a central hub for the collection and distribution of human rights-related content to audiences both within the country and internationally.

In pursuit of this goal, the ministry allocates 10.4 billion won for the upcoming year within the framework of the total expenditure of 26 billion won. The center's anticipated opening is slated for early 2026.

Additionally, approximately 1.62 billion is earmarked for a new project titled "Enhancing Awareness of Unification and Understanding of North Korea." This initiative seeks to create and disseminate content that effectively communicates the realities of North Korea, targeting both domestic and international audiences.