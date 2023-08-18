Jihyo of Twice kicks off solo career

Jihyo of Twice holds a press conference for her first solo album "Zone" in Seoul on Friday. (JYP Entertainment)

Jihyo of Twice made her solo debut on Friday with EP "Zone," venturing on a new journey nine years since her debut.

The 26-year-old is the second member of the girl group to debut solo, following Nayeon who released the album "Im Nayeon" in June 2022.

Jihyo held a press conference in Seoul on Friday, a few hours before "Zone" came out at 1 p.m. that day.

According to Jihyo, she began working on the album last year.

"When the company told me that I'd be making a solo album last year, rather than giving me a direction, they told me to decide what I wanted to do," she said.

"It was difficult to choose at first, but working on the songs, I eventually thought I wanted to make an album that could show new sides of myself as a vocalist. All the songs are of different genres and I tried to make my voice sound as different as I could for each of them."

The title "Zone" is a composition of "z," which refers to Jihyo, and "one," meaning Jihyo's one complete artwork, the agency explained. The album is a seven-track package spanning different genres from R&B to Latin, highlighting Jihyo's colorful sonic palette. Usually a high-pitch singer in Twice music, Jihyo went she goes lower in tone and even attempted singing-rap in her solo project.

The lead single, "Killin' Me Good," is centered on showing Jihyo as she is, the singer said. Her powerful, low voice resonates through the song, with a rhythmical, groovy melody.

Rather than tapping into something completely new at the first step, Jihyo opts for what she is the best at, a powerful and vivacious dance anthem.

"I believed that, as a singer, I had to enjoy my performance first to give good energy and emotions to the people watching me," she said. "Many people recommended that I do a ballad for my first solo piece, but I wanted to dance.

"I even said that it would be meaningless for me to release a solo album if I didn't dance. My biggest joy as a singer is dancing and performing and entertaining people through the activity."