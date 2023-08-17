Netflix Korea to make first animation film ‘Lost in Starlight’

"Lost in Starlight" animation characters Jay and Nan-young, and voice actors Hong Kyung and Kim Tae-ri (Netflix)

Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung have been confirmed as voice actors for Netflix’s new animation film, “Lost in Starlight.”

“Lost in Starlight” will be Netflix’s first Korean animation project and will center on the unique love story of long-distance lovers -- Nan-young (Kim), an astronaut, and Jay (Hong), a musician.

Nan-young's dream is to land on Mars to find traces of her mother, who failed to return to Earth after a research mission on the planet.

While repairing a turntable left by Nan-young’s mother, Jay unexpectedly falls in love with the astronaut and begins, arguably, the longest long-distance relationship -- between Mars and Earth.

The film will see Kim, 33, make her voice acting debut in her 11-year acting career.

The two actors are working together again following the recent SBS mystery thriller “Revenant.”

“Lost in Starlight” will be helmed by animation director Han Ji-won, whose latest short film, “The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns,” was invited to this year’s Sundance Film Festival.