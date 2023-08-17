Home

  1. 1

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

  2. 2

    Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum

  3. 3

    Woman fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

  4. 4

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

  5. 5

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

  6. 6

    Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum

  7. 7

    Korean won slides amid strong US dollar, China fears

  8. 8

    3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft

  9. 9

    [Kim Seong-kon] World Scout Jamboree and Korean society’s ageism

  10. 10

    7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead

[Photo News] Zero disposables

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-17 14:00:22

    • Link copied

S-Oil President Ryu Yul joins the “Zero Disposables Challenges,” an environmental initiative launched by Environment Minister Han Hwa-jin in February to reduce the use of disposables in public. A number of key business leaders have participated in the campaign. Ryu named Lotte Data Communication CEO Roh Jun-hyung and Kumho Petrochemical CEO Baek Jong-hoon as the next participants. (S-Oil)

