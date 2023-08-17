[Photo News] Zero disposables

S-Oil President Ryu Yul joins the “Zero Disposables Challenges,” an environmental initiative launched by Environment Minister Han Hwa-jin in February to reduce the use of disposables in public. A number of key business leaders have participated in the campaign. Ryu named Lotte Data Communication CEO Roh Jun-hyung and Kumho Petrochemical CEO Baek Jong-hoon as the next participants. (S-Oil)