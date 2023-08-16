[Photo News] India marks 77th Independence Day

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
-
2
Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum
-
3
Woman fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
-
4
State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
-
5
S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
6
Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum
-
7
Korean won slides amid strong US dollar, China fears
-
8
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
9
[Kim Seong-kon] World Scout Jamboree and Korean society’s ageism
-
10
7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead
[Photo News] India marks 77th Independence DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : 2023-08-17 14:33:44
INDEPENDENCE DAY – Members of the Indian community in South Korea and Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar hoist up the Indian flag and sing the national anthem marking India’s 77th Independence Day in Seoul on Tuesday. India was a British colony from 1757 to 1947 and gained independence on Aug. 15, 1947. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition leader accuse prosecution of fabricating case
-
Import prices up in July on higher oil prices
-
Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones