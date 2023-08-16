[Photo News] India marks 77th Independence Day

Members of the Indian community in South Korea and Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar hoist up the Indian flag and sing the national anthem marking India’s 77th Independence Day in Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

INDEPENDENCE DAY – Members of the Indian community in South Korea and Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar hoist up the Indian flag and sing the national anthem marking India’s 77th Independence Day in Seoul on Tuesday. India was a British colony from 1757 to 1947 and gained independence on Aug. 15, 1947. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)