[Photo News] Catering for Jamboree Scouts

Ourhome CEO Koo Ji-eun (center) greets World Scout Jamboree participants at the food company’s headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Ourhome, the official sponsor of food services during the youth event, said Wednesday some 500 UK Scouts were invited to participate in diverse events, including Korean food cooking classes and playing traditional games. "We fully prepared ourselves so that the Scouts who visited Korea can leave the country with good memories, and I am proud to see that the Scouts are enjoying their time here," said Koo, adding that Scouts who wish to enjoy Korean food can visit the company again at any time. (Ourhome)