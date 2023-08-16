Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech

    Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech
  2. 2

    Have food deliveries had their heyday?

    Have food deliveries had their heyday?
  3. 3

    Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco

    Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco
  4. 4

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

    State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market

    [KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market
  6. 6

    North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling

    North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling
  7. 7

    ‘Smugglers,’ ‘Concrete Utopia’ score at box office while ‘The Moon’ flops

    ‘Smugglers,’ ‘Concrete Utopia’ score at box office while ‘The Moon’ flops
  8. 8

    Malaria on the rise in Korea

    Malaria on the rise in Korea
  9. 9

    3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft

    3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
  10. 10

    Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties

    Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties
지나쌤

[Photo News] Catering for Jamboree Scouts

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-16 14:27:01

    • Link copied

Ourhome CEO Koo Ji-eun (center) greets World Scout Jamboree participants at the food company’s headquarters in Seoul, Monday. Ourhome, the official sponsor of food services during the youth event, said Wednesday some 500 UK Scouts were invited to participate in diverse events, including Korean food cooking classes and playing traditional games. "We fully prepared ourselves so that the Scouts who visited Korea can leave the country with good memories, and I am proud to see that the Scouts are enjoying their time here," said Koo, adding that Scouts who wish to enjoy Korean food can visit the company again at any time. (Ourhome)

More from Headlines