2023 JIMFF reclaims its roots by "going back to the beginning"

JECHEON, North Chungcheong Province -- The 19th edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival -- the only internationally recognized festival that encompasses both music and film -- came to a close Tuesday with dampened festivities and controversy.

The festival got off to a rocky start this year, suffering from budget cuts and leadership changes. This year's budget was reduced by 33 percent from last year followed by the dismissal of its executive chairman Cho Sung-woon in response to the loss of 520 million won the festival incurred in 2022.

The screening of the festival’s closing film, Blue Giant, was also postponed by a day amid a continued row over playing a Japanese film on Aug. 15, on which Korea obeserves Liberation Day to mark the end of the Japanese occupation in 1945.

Jecheon was the start point for a gathering of more than 600 scholars across the country that later evolved into a nationwide independence movement.

With the number of programs and events reduced due to budget cuts, festive atmosphere was hard to spot around the city.

Keum Hye-ji, a 30-year-old local who had participated the first year of the event 18 years ago and has been coming to see the films said it was "upsetting" to see the event so quiet and tranquil.

"I have so many memories in this film festival. A few years ago, there were diverse events and busking concerts around the city, it was more crowded and festive. When I went out at night to enjoy the festival, most of the venues were closed. The dark and quiet city seemed so forlorn, somehow."

She still has great affection for the festival and the region, calling it "the pride of Jecheon" and said she hoped it would retrieve its vibrant and cheerful atmosphere, and would not be impacted by political changes in the local government.

Under the slogan, "Da Capo," a musical term that means ‘returning to the beginning,’ the festival endeavored to reclaim its roots.

The event opened up spaces where young staff can experiment and freely share their ideas while broadening the spectrum of music films bringing forth a wide range of genres and nationalities.

JIMFF invited Nordic film musicians for the first time, hoping to bridge South Korea and Nordic music composers.

Music is an essential part of movies, which weaves unique narratives within the backdrop of time and space of stories. The Landscape of Music Films section presents how music shapes the identity of a specific era or region and vice versa.