[70th anniversary] Joining the dots, connecting people

Pohim Tam (second from left) holds a copy of The Korea Herald with his friends, Evans Becker (first from left), Hailey Kellum (third from left) and Rachel Millet (fourth from left). (Courtesy of Pohim Tam)

With The Korea Herald’s 70th anniversary comes an opportune moment to reflect on the path it has forged and the lives it has impacted.

A number of readers have shared their journeys with The Korea Herald, many of which illustrate how the daily has evolved into being not just an English-language lens into Korean society, but also catalyzes personal growth, opens up new perspectives and serves as a cultural connector.

Here are some of their stories.

Expanding perspectives through a global language

Many readers said the Herald has been an anchor in their pursuit of improving their English proficiency, staying updated on international affairs and cultivating a global mindset.

“The Herald was a no-brainer gateway for higher scores on English tests," recalled Jo Mi-hye, a 50-something retired elementary school teacher whose journey with the Herald began in her 20s.

A long-time fan of the weekly column of Kim Seong-kon, a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University, she has been keeping a scrapbook of his columns not just to read, but sometimes to copy a passage down to emulate his style.

After years of doing so, Jo said, it became about much more than just learning the global language of English.

“Rather, it was much more about how to truly broaden my perspective, finally realizing that English is not just a tool for success, but a window on the world.”

Honing her English skills for her job was the main motive for reader Lee Song-a, a medical translator working in a specialized hospital for foreign nationals.

While she was a graduate student, Lee began relying on the Herald's coverage of health issues, including one that focused on the country's response to the H1N1 virus. The news provided valuable information for her research paper, offering a "local perspective" that was highly relevant to her studies.

Even after entering the medical field, Lee remained committed to following health-related articles, as they continued to play a practical role in her professional life.

“It provides useful context for health-related matters in South Korea,” she said, adding that COVID-19 articles “helped me accurately translate health advisories for foreign national patients.”

Another reader, 40-year-old Jung Hyun-chul rekindled his long-forgotten interest in English in 2019, when he started working at an embassy here. In high school, he was an active member of an English newspaper activity club.

He read with the keenest interest the Herald’s July 25 article about the modern architectural legacy of the French embassy, because he had worked there for a year as a driver, although he hasn't had the chance to actually see the building after renovation.

“When I worked there, it was being renovated,” he said.

Still, the article provided him with insights not only into the building's aesthetics but also its 60 years of history, something that he would not otherwise have known.

Bridging cultures, connecting people

While serving as a window to Korea, the Herald also functions as a cultural bridge that connects people from different backgrounds.

Twenty-two-year-old Christina Peitler, who teaches English at a high school in Korea, recalls a moment when she first brought a Herald article for discussion in a class she was leading for her Korean colleagues.

“I was nervous when I pulled out my first Korea Herald article, not knowing if it would interest anyone in the room, let alone all of them,” she said. The article was about Seoul city's plan to build the world's tallest spokeless Ferris wheel.

“What at the time seemed like a fun and slightly ridiculous topic turned into a bridge between my co-workers and me,” said Peitler. “The Herald’s articles since then have expanded the possibilities of what I could discuss with my co-workers and gave a voice to my co-workers who, as time went by, began to be more comfortable speaking English.”