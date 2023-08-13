[70th Anniversary] Korea Herald is still 'go-to' window into Korea: Porsche Korea CEO

The Korea Herald still serves as the window into Korea even after 70 years of its establishment, says Porsche Korea CEO Holger Gerrmann.

“If you look back, the foundation (of the Herald) was on the 15th of August, 1953, which was a very important time to show the world what was going on in Korea and how things were developing in Korea,” said Gerrmann in an interview with the Herald, referring to the aftermath of the Korean War.

“I think from a diplomatic and international point of view, providing these insights was super important.”

Pointing out that the paper looked to show the true aspects of Korea and politically strengthen foreign relations back then, he noted that the purpose of the paper may have changed slightly as the country’s situation has dramatically improved. Nevertheless, what the Herald brings to the table today still matters very much.

“I think it’s a super important role. I experienced it firsthand because The Korea Herald was a go-to paper for me even before I started working in Korea,” said Gerrmann, who began his tenure as the CEO of the German automaker’s Korean office in September 2019.

“(The Herald) gave fantastic reference points on what’s going on in the country and still gives me really good reference points with very accurate and precise reporting of what’s happening in the country. I would say, for me, it still is the window into Korea… It has a significant importance.”

Gerrmann, who also serves as the co-chairperson of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce Industry’s board of directors, added that the main aspects of the Herald as the country’s leading English paper still exist to provide insights to English speakers who are interested in knowing what’s happening in Korea and Korean nationals here who wish to take in the news in English.

“I think it’s internationally very important to have the mutuality and objectivity on the reporting that (the Herald does),” he said.

As for Porsche, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the German automaker is expected to post another record number in the country again this year.

“Porsche Korea delivered 6,226 vehicles in the first half of 2023, an increase of approximately 33 percent compared to the same period last year,” he said, adding that the figure marks the best performance for a first half of the year since the establishment of Porsche Korea in 2014.

“We are grateful to the Korean customers and fans who consistently show their un-wavering love for the Porsche brand and products.”