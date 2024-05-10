[Photo News] Lotte World Adventure's 35th Anniversary Parade

Lotte World Adventure, one of the most popular theme parks in South Korea located in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, celebrates its 35th anniversary with the new nighttime parade “World of Light.” The 30-minute parade, which started on April 26, is set to provide a feast for guests’ eyes with dazzling light fixtures and unique performances every day at 8 p.m. “World of Light” is scheduled to run through the end of this year.