[Photo News] Lotte World Adventure's 35th Anniversary Parade

Most Popular
-
1
Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report
-
2
Yoon apologizes for first lady Dior bag scandal, calls push for special probe ‘political’
-
3
Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve
-
4
Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas
-
5
South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments
-
6
Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately
-
7
Korea forecast to overtake Taiwan in chip production by 2032: report
-
8
Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch
-
9
[K-pop’s dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality
-
10
Why femicide and dating violence are growing issues in S. Korea
[Photo News] Lotte World Adventure's 35th Anniversary ParadeBy Lee Si-jin
Published : May 10, 2024 - 10:39
Lotte World Adventure, one of the most popular theme parks in South Korea located in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, celebrates its 35th anniversary with the new nighttime parade “World of Light.” The 30-minute parade, which started on April 26, is set to provide a feast for guests’ eyes with dazzling light fixtures and unique performances every day at 8 p.m. “World of Light” is scheduled to run through the end of this year.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon apologizes over first lady’s Dior bag scandal
-
Medical profs set to take day off amid junior doctors' walkout
-
Yoon's first 2 years marked by intense confrontations, lack of leadership