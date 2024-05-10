Home

    Over 80,000 millionaires, 20 billionaires in Seoul: report

    Yoon apologizes for first lady Dior bag scandal, calls push for special probe 'political'

    Korean battery makers heave sigh of relief over 2-year IRA reprieve

    Young Korean doctors seek plan B: cosmetic dermatology or overseas

    South Korea open to Indonesian proposal to cut KF-21 payments

    Girl hanging on bridge, police trying to rescue her both fall off; rescued immediately

    Korea forecast to overtake Taiwan in chip production by 2032: report

    Coupang earnings hit hard by losses from ailing Farfetch

    [K-pop's dilemma] Time, profit pressures work against originality

    Why femicide and dating violence are growing issues in S. Korea

[Photo News] Lotte World Adventure's 35th Anniversary Parade

By Lee Si-jin

Published : May 10, 2024 - 10:39

    • Link copied

Lotte World Adventure's iconic character Lotty performs in Lotte World Adventure's iconic character Lotty performs in "World of Light" (Lotte World Adventure)
"World of Light" (Lotte World Adventure)
"World of Light" (Lotte World Adventure)

Lotte World Adventure, one of the most popular theme parks in South Korea located in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, celebrates its 35th anniversary with the new nighttime parade “World of Light.” The 30-minute parade, which started on April 26, is set to provide a feast for guests’ eyes with dazzling light fixtures and unique performances every day at 8 p.m. “World of Light” is scheduled to run through the end of this year.

