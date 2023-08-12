 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

No impact from release of Iranian assets from S. Korea: White House

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2023 - 21:09       Updated : Aug 12, 2023 - 21:09

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 17, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)
NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 17, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- There will not be a significant impact from the release of frozen Iranian assets in South Korea, a White House official said Friday, amid reports that the transfer of up to $7 billion from South Korea may weaken the local currency.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said the US has worked "extensively" with South Korea to that end.

"All I can tell you without getting into too much of the details is that we have worked extensively with the South Koreans on this and there's no impact to the movement of the account from South Korea," the NSC spokesperson told a virtual press briefing when asked about any potential impact to the value or exchange rate of the South Korean won.

Earlier reports said the US has agreed to release the Iranian assets, frozen in two South Korean banks since 2019, in exchange for the release of five American citizens detained in Iran.

South Korea on Friday declined to confirm the US-Iran deal, but said it hopes for a smooth resolution of the issue of frozen Iranian assets, adding the government has been in close consultation with relevant countries, including the US and Iran, to address the issue. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114