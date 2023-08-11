[Today’s K-pop] TXT becomes face of Dior

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together has been named the brand ambassador of Dior, according to the French fashion house on Friday. “Tomorrow X Together are the perfect ambassadors for Dior. They have a great attitude and style and they look great in their custom stage outfits,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of the maison. Jones custom-designed the stage outfits for the five bandmates who headlined the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago last weekend, a first for a K-pop act. Meanwhile, the band earned nominations in two categories for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday in the US -- for PUSH Performance of the Year and best K-Pop with “Sugar Rush Ride,” the main track from its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” The band will head over to the Philippines this weekend for a concert as part of its second international tour.





BTS’ V unveils two solo songs in advance

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS dropped two tracks from his upcoming solo album in advance, said label Big Hit Music on Friday. “Rainy Days,” unveiled with a dreamy music video on Friday, “is technically the intro track from the album … and V’s vocal and visuals would be impressive,” said producer Min Hee-jin who was tapped to oversee the album “Layover.” It followed the release of another B-side track, "Love Me Again," on Thursday. The music video of the R＆B tune, which was shot in a cave in Mallorca, Spain, headed straight to the top of YouTube’s trending music video chart. The artist will release his first solo album on Sept. 8. The mini album will consist of six tracks and all songs, except for the bonus track, will be accompanied by music videos.





Purple Kiss to return next month: report

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)

Girl group Purple Kiss is preparing to bring out a new album in early September, according to agency RBW Entertainment on Friday. The news was first reported by a local media outlet, then later confirmed by the agency. Its previous album, the fifth EP “Cabin Fever,” was released in February and ranked among top 10 on the iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions and No. 1 on worldwide iTunes albums chart. The group officially debuted in Japan the following month with EP “Dear Violet.” It held a showcase in Tokyo and Osaka to mark the release of the EP that made Oricon’s daily album chart and peaked at No. 6. Separately, Yuki is participating in reality show “Queendom Puzzle” and made it to the final seven this week. The last episode will be aired Tuesday. Victon’s Do Han-se finds new agency

(Credit: The Dial Music)