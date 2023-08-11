CGV to screen Metallica’s Texas concert

Multiplex chain CGV will screen Metallica’s live performances at AT&T Stadium in Texas at cinemas in South Korea on Aug. 19 and 21.
“Metallica: M72 World Tour 2 Nights 2 Different Sets” tour kicked off in the Netherlands in April and will end in Mexico in 2024, performing in 23 cities in 12 countries. The band will have two shows in each city.
In Texas, Metallica will play over 30 songs from its 42-year career, spanning from first album, 1983's “Kill ‘Em All,” to “72 Seasons,” which was released in April. A different program will be performed on the two days.
CGV will screen the concerts at seven theaters -- the Yongsan and Yeongdeungpo branches in Seoul, the Incheon and Uijeongbu branches in Gyeonggi Province, the Daejeon branch, Seomyeon branch in Busan, and the Gwangju Terminal branch in South Jeolla Province.
The concerts will be screened from 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 21. CGV decided to screen the performance some eight hours after the original concert, considering the time difference between South Korea and the US, the company said.
If the concerts last longer than the scheduled 165 minutes, CGV may not show the last part of the concert due to subsequent movie screening schedules.
Reservations can be made through CGV's official website or online application. Tickets are also available at the on-site ticket booth for 49,000 won ($37). Those displaying disruptive behavior at the theaters can be pulled out by security guards, the company said.