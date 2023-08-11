CGV to screen Metallica’s Texas concert

From left: Drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo and vocalist James Hetfield stand on the stage at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on June 18. (Metallica)

Multiplex chain CGV will screen Metallica’s live performances at AT&T Stadium in Texas at cinemas in South Korea on Aug. 19 and 21.

“Metallica: M72 World Tour 2 Nights 2 Different Sets” tour kicked off in the Netherlands in April and will end in Mexico in 2024, performing in 23 cities in 12 countries. The band will have two shows in each city.

In Texas, Metallica will play over 30 songs from its 42-year career, spanning from first album, 1983's “Kill ‘Em All,” to “72 Seasons,” which was released in April. A different program will be performed on the two days.