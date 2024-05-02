Hyundai Rotem to export armored vehicles to Peru

Korean defense firm Hyundai Rotem said Thursday that it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a Peru military project for wheeled armored vehicles.

The company will deliver 30 units of its K808 White Tiger wheeled armored vehicle to Peruvian military authorities in the first batch, valued at approximately $60 million. This deal was facilitated by Korean trading company STX.

This deal signifies not only the first export of Hyundai Rotem’s wheeled armored vehicles, but also the first time for local companies to export combat armored vehicles to Central or South America.

Since starting the development of wheeled armored vehicles in 2003, Hyundai Rotem has continuously strengthened its capabilities through various prototypes.

On home soil, Hyundai Rotem secured the bid for the South Korea military’s defense development project of wheeled armored vehicles in 2012. Subsequently, it succeeded in its development and achieved the military usage standard in 2016.

Since then, Hyundai Rotem has delivered over 500 such vehicles to the Korean military. The company expects to deliver the fourth batch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Hyundai Rotem offers two models of wheeled armored vehicles: the K806 with a 6x6 wheel drive system and the K808 with an 8x8 wheel drive system.

The K808, scheduled for delivery to Peru, offers enhanced performance tailored for optimal mobility in demanding environments. It comes equipped with run-flat tires and a central tire inflation system to ensure continuous mobility. The eight-wheeled armored vehicle is also capable of traversing rivers thanks to its amphibious propulsion system.

Throughout Hyundai Rotem's product line, technology from Hyundai Motor Co. is integrated into the wheeled armored vehicles, the company said.

Hyundai Rotem aims to establish a foundation for business expansion in the Central and South American markets through this export, as there is growing demand for armored vehicles as part of counterterrorism and security maintenance activities in the region.

“Following the export success of the K2 battle tank (to Poland), our wheeled armored vehicles have also achieved their first export milestone, showcasing the competitiveness of K-defense in the global market,” said an official from Hyundai Rotem. "We will continue to actively pursue research and development initiatives for advanced technologies in the field, alongside engaging in business activities aimed at bolstering our defense export capabilities."