Netflix releases new romance series ‘A Time Called You’

Global streamer Netflix has announced the release of a new Korean original romance series “A Time Called You.”

The drama is a time traveling love story between a young woman named Jun-hee (played by Jeon Yeo-been), who grieves over the death of her boyfriend.

After losing her lover in a mysterious accident in 2022, Jun-hee receives a cassette tape, which allows her to time travel to 1998. With her memory as Jun-hee intact, she begins a new life as Min-joo, a high school girl.

One day, the character sees Si-heon, a classmate who resembles her late boyfriend.

The story continues as Si-heon’s best friend In-kyu falls in love with Min-joo and a love triangle develops.