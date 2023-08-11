 Back To Top
KIS
Netflix releases new romance series ‘A Time Called You’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 14:19       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 14:19
"A Time Called You" (Netflix)

Global streamer Netflix has announced the release of a new Korean original romance series “A Time Called You.”

The drama is a time traveling love story between a young woman named Jun-hee (played by Jeon Yeo-been), who grieves over the death of her boyfriend.

After losing her lover in a mysterious accident in 2022, Jun-hee receives a cassette tape, which allows her to time travel to 1998. With her memory as Jun-hee intact, she begins a new life as Min-joo, a high school girl.

One day, the character sees Si-heon, a classmate who resembles her late boyfriend.

The story continues as Si-heon’s best friend In-kyu falls in love with Min-joo and a love triangle develops.

"A Time Called You" (Netflix)

“A Time Called You” will be Jeon Yeo-been’s second Netflix series, following “Glitch,” in October 2022. “Business Proposal” star Ahn Hyo-seop is set to play Yeon-jun.

The series will become available Sept. 8.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
