Jamboree heads indoors as typhoon bears down on Seoul

As Typhoon Khanun bears down on the Korean Peninsula, the Seoul city government made adjustments -- again -- to host thousands of World Scout Jamboree participants indoors Thursday.

Seoul's municipal government said the venues for the scouts' programs Thursday were shifted to indoor locations such as Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Sangam Digital Media City and League of Legends Park, cancelling all outdoor activities scheduled.

At DDP, a major urban development landmark in Seoul, an architecture tour program was offered to Jamboree participants. They explored the history of the Dongdaemun area focusing on architecture in this area with commentators.

At Sangam DMC, Jamboree participants looked around various studios and stadiums, including the "one-person media studio" where online video creators can work and the Seoul e-Stadium, the largest esports stadium in Korea, which hosts popular games such as League of Legends and Overwatch throughout the year.

Some participants went on a tour of LoL Park, the League of Legends esports stadium, or took dance training courses at YGX, a choreographer agency under YG Entertainment. Many participants also participated in programs such as making kimchi at the Kimchi Museum or touring cosmetics companies.

These are among programs prepared nationwide, including performances and exhibitions, indoor sports and tours of cutting-edge industrial sites.

The government moved thousands of Scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree from their campsite on a reclaimed land on west coast to inland locations across South Korea, including Seoul, ahead of the typhoon, which was forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the peninsula beginning Thursday.