 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Jamboree heads indoors as typhoon bears down on Seoul

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 16:59
Jamboree participants wear hanbok at a event at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
Jamboree participants wear hanbok at a event at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

As Typhoon Khanun bears down on the Korean Peninsula, the Seoul city government made adjustments -- again -- to host thousands of World Scout Jamboree participants indoors Thursday.

Seoul's municipal government said the venues for the scouts' programs Thursday were shifted to indoor locations such as Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Sangam Digital Media City and League of Legends Park, cancelling all outdoor activities scheduled.

At DDP, a major urban development landmark in Seoul, an architecture tour program was offered to Jamboree participants. They explored the history of the Dongdaemun area focusing on architecture in this area with commentators.

At Sangam DMC, Jamboree participants looked around various studios and stadiums, including the "one-person media studio" where online video creators can work and the Seoul e-Stadium, the largest esports stadium in Korea, which hosts popular games such as League of Legends and Overwatch throughout the year.

Some participants went on a tour of LoL Park, the League of Legends esports stadium, or took dance training courses at YGX, a choreographer agency under YG Entertainment. Many participants also participated in programs such as making kimchi at the Kimchi Museum or touring cosmetics companies.

These are among programs prepared nationwide, including performances and exhibitions, indoor sports and tours of cutting-edge industrial sites.

The government moved thousands of Scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree from their campsite on a reclaimed land on west coast to inland locations across South Korea, including Seoul, ahead of the typhoon, which was forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the peninsula beginning Thursday.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114