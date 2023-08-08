 Back To Top
National

Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2023 - 20:07       Updated : Aug 8, 2023 - 20:07

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the second meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee at the presidential office building in Seoul on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during the second meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee at the presidential office building in Seoul on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the military should prioritize building its deterrence capability against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over the second meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee at his office, saying the asymmetric threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and cyber and drone capabilities, is an "imminent" threat.

"Through a rational and effective distribution of financial resources, we must build our deterrence and response capabilities against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats with priority," he said. "We need to try to boldly adjust projects aimed at operating weapons systems that are not immediately urgent."

Yoon stressed the importance of a new drone operations command set to launch next month, saying it will need to lead defense operations in the event of North Korean drone incursions and demonstrate the military's firm response posture through an "offensive force employment."

The committee was established under the Yoon administration to support its goal of a stronger military built on cutting-edge technologies.

It is made up of 11 members, with the president as chair and eight civilians, including former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin.

Yoon said he will lead committee meetings every quarter. (Yonhap)

